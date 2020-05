Repairs on a burst water-main begin in Kildare largest housing estate shortly.

Kildare County Council says works in Riverforest, Leixlip, will get underway at around 11.30am.

Supply to a "small number of customers" will be affected.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2.30pm, but it could take up to three hours after that for the system to re-fill.

Stock image; Pexels