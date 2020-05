Economic growth could be pushed back by up to 12 months if a second lockdown is implemented by the end of the year.

New data from the Economic and Social Research Institute shows unemployment could be anywhere between 15 percent if Covid-19 is suppressed to under 20 per cent if restrictions are re-introduced.

The research concluded Ireland is on course for it's largest recession in history, even in the best case scenario.

ESRI Research Professor, Kieran McQuinn joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today