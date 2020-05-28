Listen: Public Consultation On Draft Naas & Sallins Transport Strategy Opens Tomorrow.

A public consultation on the draft transport strategy for Naas and Sallins will be launched tomorrow.

Kildare County Council says the survey will feed in to the final transport protocol.

The council wants, in particular, to know what locals feel would make it easier to get around, and what measures could support the revitalisation of both towns.

The consultation will be available, from Friday, here: https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/surveys

The survey will remain open until June 19th.

Carmel Kelly is a Fianna Fáil Cllr., and Cathaoirleach of the Naas Municipal District.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay