The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Public Consultation On Draft Naas & Sallins Transport Strategy Opens Tomorrow.

: 05/28/2020 - 11:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_interior_view_dublin_bus_style_vehicle_via_pixabay.jpg

A public consultation on the draft transport strategy for Naas and Sallins will be launched tomorrow.

Kildare County Council says the survey will feed in to the final transport protocol.

The council wants, in particular, to know what locals feel would make it easier to get around, and what measures could support the revitalisation of both towns.

The consultation will be available, from Friday, here: https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/surveys

The survey will remain open until June 19th.

Carmel Kelly is a Fianna Fáil Cllr., and Cathaoirleach of the Naas Municipal District.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

carmel_kelly.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!