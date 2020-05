10,000 jobs in the car trade are at risk.

That's according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

In April, just 300 new cars were sold across Ireland.

The majority of those were bought by the State, or State agencies.

9,000 new cars were sold in April 2019.

SIMI's Chief Executive, Brian Cooke, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Stock image: Pixabay