Listen: Every Primary School Principal Who Took Part In Maynooth U. Study Reports Covid 19 Psychological Challenges.

: 05/28/2020 - 11:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A study by Maynooth University has found that 100% of all 900 primary  school principals survey reported psychological challenges in trying to cope with the pressures presented by the COVID-19 pandemic

This is the Kildare college's second round of study, following up on a survey conducted in March.

Principals have reported that, for students, the loss of social interaction with friends is a key issue.

So too is the worry that they may have to repeat a year, because of education they may have missed.

Students in 6th class are particularly concerned about the transition to second level.

Dr. Jolanta Burke is a Chartered Psychologist and Assistant Professor at Maynooth University's Dept. of Education.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

