Listen: Finance Minister Aims To Resolve Anomaly Which Meant Women On Maternity Leave Couldn't Get Wage Subsidy Payments.

: 05/28/2020 - 14:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Finance Minister has said he'll present a solution to the anomaly that meant women on maternity leave couldn't be put on the COVID wage subsidy scheme.

Cabinet Ministers will consider the issue at a meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Women who were on maternity leave in January and February don't qualify for the scheme at present as they didn't have payslips to present in those months.

But Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says they're working on a solution:

The Department of Social Protection will run out of money next week without intervention.

The Dáil is debating a multi-billion euro supplementary estimate for the department to pay for COVID wage supports.

More revised budgets for other departments will be needed later this year.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O'Dea has said while the money is needed, they're being asked to vote blind:

File image: RollingNews

