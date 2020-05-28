K Drive

Listen: People From The North Arriving At Ireland's Ports & Airports Won't Have To Fill In Covid 19 Locator Form.

: 05/28/2020 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People from the North arriving at ports and airports in the Republic won't have to fill in passenger locator forms.

From today, it's mandatory for passengers to tell authorities where they plan to self-isolate for two weeks.

Anyone who refuses could face a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to 2,500 euro.

People travelling from the North as well as pilots, diplomats and some transport workers are exempt.

David Dernon, an immigration officer at Dublin Airport, explains how the system works:

Stock image: Shutterstock

