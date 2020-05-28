K Drive

Three Men Charged In Connection With Seizure Of €700,000 In Cash In Dublin & Meath.

: 05/28/2020 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Three men have been charged in connection with the seizure of 700,000 euro in cash in Dublin and Meath.

It's after a car was stopped on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9 on Tuesday evening and 400,000 in cash was discovered.

2 men aged 53 and 29 were arrested.

In follow up searches, the rest of the money was found in buildings in Dublin and Meath and a 22 year old man was arrested.

30 thousand euro worth of cocaine and MDNA was also seized in the operation.

All three men are due before the Courts of Criminal Justice this evening in connection with the investigation.

