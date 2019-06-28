K Drive

In 2017, Children Were Put In The Care Of The State 910 Times.

Irish children were taken into state care 910 times in one year because of serious risks to their safety.

80 admissions were due to physical or sexual abuse, while 348 children were taken from their homes because of neglect.

Tusla's figures relate to 2017, the most recent year figures are available for.

