Irish Water are dealing with a burst water main the the Ballymore Eustace.

The company says that repair works should be complete around 5pm this evening.

Premises in Broadleas Commons, Broadleas, Silverhill and surrounding areas in Ballymore Eustace may be experiencing supply disruptions.

Following the completion of repairs, Irish Water said that it may take 2 to 3 hours for supply to return fully.