The parents of Ana Kriegel will plant a tree in St Catherine's Park in Leixlip tomorrow in remembrance of their daughter.

A plaque will also be unveiled by Geraldine and Patric to pay tribute to Ana, who was killed at a derelict farmhouse in May last year.

Earlier this month, two teenage boys were convicted of the 14 year old's murder.

Local TD Catherine Murphy says tomorrow's event will be a small one to mark Ana's life:

Image: Rolling News.