K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Man Has Been Remanded In Custody Charged With The Murder Of A Blessington Woman.

: 06/28/2019 - 14:21
Author: Róisin Power
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 34 year old mother of three in Dublin.

Skaidrite Valdgeima who was from Latvia, but living in Blessington  was stabbed in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

22 year old Latvian national, Valerijs Leitons of St Kevins Gardens in Dartry in Dublin made no reply when charged.

A request was made that he receive the appropriate psychiatric and medical attention.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill to appear again next Friday.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!