A Man Has Been Remanded In Custody Charged With The Murder Of A Blessington Woman.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 34 year old mother of three in Dublin.

Skaidrite Valdgeima who was from Latvia, but living in Blessington was stabbed in an apartment in the Bonham Street area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

22 year old Latvian national, Valerijs Leitons of St Kevins Gardens in Dartry in Dublin made no reply when charged.

A request was made that he receive the appropriate psychiatric and medical attention.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill to appear again next Friday.

