Another Dublin Beach Reopens Following A Sewage Leak.

: 06/28/2019 - 15:45
Author: Róisin Power
beach_at_sunset.jpeg

Sandycove Beach in Dublin has re-opened to swimmers after a sewage leak on Monday.

Test results show the water in the area is now clean, a day later than the other affected beaches.

A summer-long swimming ban remains in place at Merrion and Sandymount strands over ongoing cleanliness concerns.

