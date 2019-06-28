90% Of Assaults Recorded In Hospitals Were Towards Nurses.

There were 279 assaults in HSE hospitals in 2019 so far
Nurses were victims of nearly 90% of assaults according to new figures from the HSE.
Speaking about the figures, the INMO said understaffing, overcrowding and under-capacity were to blame.
40 assaults were reported within the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Naas General Hospital.
INMO General Secretary and Kildare woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said:
“Any assault on a frontline health worker is completely unacceptable".
She added that many more assaults go unreported, as nurses "are often too busy to stop work and do the paperwork".