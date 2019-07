The new vice-president of the FAI says it will be 'challenging' to fix the association's financial issues.

Paul Cooke, a chartered accountant, was elected at yesterday's AGM, where eight members of the new board were finalised.

The board will now begin implementing recommendations from the Governance Review Group, which advised sweeping changes to the FAI after governance and financial issues arose earlier this year.

Paul Cooke knows he has a big task on his hands.