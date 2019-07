It's Reek Sunday in County Mayo and thousands of pilgrims are climbing Croagh Patrick.

Hourly masses will be held at the summit from now until 2pm today as part of a tradition that dates back over 1500 years.

Many of today's climbers will make the ascent barefoot - but all are asked to bring warm clothing and good footwear with them, in case they need it along the way.

Mayo Mountain Rescue's Cameron Clotworthy says it's a very demanding mountain, even in good weather: