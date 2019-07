Actress Russi Taylor, who was the voice of Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died at the age of 75.

Taylor died on Friday in California, according to Walt Disney chairman Bob Iger.

Originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts, Taylor had landed the role in 1986, beating more than 200 other hopefuls.

In 1991, she also married Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey Mouse from 1977 until his death in 2009.