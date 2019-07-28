Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls For KCC To Provide Update On County Wide Speed Limit Review.

: 07/28/2019 - 10:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
speedometer_at_0_pexels.jpeg

There are calls for Kildare County Council to provide an update on when the County Wide Speed Limit Review will be completed and implemented.

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Carmel Kelly.

It will be discussed at the monthly meeting on Monday.

 

