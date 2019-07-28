Listen Live Logo

Homecoming For Team Ireland Including Two Kildare Athletes Who Competed In EYOF Takes Place Tomorrow

: 07/28/2019 - 10:55
Author: Eoin Beatty
The homecoming for the Team Ireland athletes who competed in the EYOF takes place in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport on Monday morning, 29 July, at 10am. The team that arrives in on flight TK1975 includes double gold medallist Rhasidat Adeleke, who dominated the sprints events on the track this week, as well as double bronze medallist Molly Mayne who stepped on the podium in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke event.

Team Ireland were competing in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku, a multi-sport event for athletes aged 13-18 that is run by the European Olympic Committees and takes place every two years. Thirty-two Irish athletes were competing across five sports in the event that ran from the 21 – 27 July.

There were two Kildare athletes representing Ireland at the games - Emily MacHugh and Caoimhe Cronin.

