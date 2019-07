An Albanian teenager is missing from Terenure in south Dublin.

17-year-old Eirdjon Gjidia hasn't been seen since nine o'clock on Friday evening on Glendown Lawn near St Mary's College off the Templeville Road.

He's five-foot-nine in height with short brown hair, green eyes and clean-shaven.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue skinny jeans and runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with Terenure Garda station.