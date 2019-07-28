Listen Live Logo

Calls For A Climate Change Mitigation Strategy To Be Implemented In Kildare.

: 07/28/2019 - 12:34
Author: Eoin Beatty
A joint motion by Labour and Green Councillors have called on Kildare County Council to immediately begin work on an ambitious Climate Change Mitigation Strategy and Plan for Kildare to tackle the climate and biodiversity emergency.

The motion proposed by Councillors Anne Breen, Aoife Breslin, Angela Feeney, Ciara Galvin, Peter Hamilton, Vanessa Liston, Vincent P. Martin and Mark Wall also wants KCC to act as an essential complement to the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy.

They also want both strategies to consider how a Just Transition to a low carbon economy can be achieved in Kildare and that the Climate Change Mitigation Strategy be published by the end of January 2020.

The motion will be discussed at the KCC meeting on Monday.

 

