Nearly 80% Of Public Believe Caps Should Be Brought In For Certain Insurance Claims.

07/28/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
Almost 80 per cent of the public believes caps should be introduced for certain insurance claims.

The Sunday Independent's poll also shows 77 per cent of people believe there's a compensation culture in Ireland.

There's an even higher agreement with this statement among farmers - at 85 per cent.

