Man Arrested In Connection With Suspected Invoice Redirection Fraud In Kerry.

: 07/28/2020 - 13:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been arrested in connection with suspected invoice redirection fraud in Co Kerry.

Gardai say the operation began in 2019 when an organisation received an email claiming to be from a company they do regular business with.

The email requested that payment of an outstanding invoice be directed to a new account.

The business transferred over 8,000 euro before realising that this was fraudulent.

A man in his 20s who was arrested on Sunday has been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
 

 

