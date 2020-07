A man's been charged with the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material on a number of occasions between December 2017 and July 2020.

The man, aged in his 30s was arrested yesterday morning and taken to Irishtown Garda station in Dublin for questioning.

It forms part of an investigation which started in September 2018.

The man arrested is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews