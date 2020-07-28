K Drive

Listen: Almost 66% Of People Believe Undergoing Mental Health Treatment Is A Personal Failure.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Almost two thirds of Irish society believe undergoing mental health treatment is a personal failure.

That's according to a survey from St Patrick's Mental Health Services, which coincides with the launch of its No Stigma campaign.

Advocacy Officer, Louise O'Leary, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

