3 Significant Kildare Train Service Up-Grades Underway.

Three significant projects on Kildare train service lines have gotten underway,.

41 additional carriages are under construction with delivery expected to commence in late 2021.

These will enter service on the Maynooth/M3 Parkway line, the Northern Line and the Kildare line, and will boost capacity by around 30% at peak times.

The DART+ project, which will see electricifation of the line as far as Hazelhatch, will increase for commuter services and longer-range intercity services.

While construction has commenced on a new National Train Control Centre at a site within the Heuston Station complex.

The centre will improve the management and operation of all rail services including those on the Kildare line.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says "I am aware that the Dart+ project will bring enormous benefit to many commuters in Kildare however I will be pressing for this DART expansion to go beyond Hazelhatch into Sallins and furthermore to continue past Maynooth into Kilcock.

"I spoke at the Special Committee on COVID-19 and its impact on public transport hearing last week and stated that it is important not to lose sight of the pressures on the system pre-Covid, for example, trains and buses running above capacity, a lack of park-and-ride facilities, parking and other supporting services needed to make the transition to public transport en masse."

Stock image: Shutterstock