3 Super Junior Ministers Hand Back Almost €16,000 Salary Top-Up.

: 07/28/2020 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

The three Super Junior Ministers have agreed to give back the almost 16,000 in extra salary the Dáil approved for them last week.

Instead Jack Chambers, Hildegarde Naughten and Pippa Hackett will split the two existing allowances and will get a wage increase of a little over 10,000 euro each.

Ministers have also agreed to take an across the board 10 per cent pay cut.

However, many will still earn slightly more than the last government which had turned down incremental increases in their wages.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

