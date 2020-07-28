Cllr. "Fight Goes On" Following Motion On Ringfencing Of Rates For Haulage Route Maintenance.

A councillor says the "fight goes on" after his motion on ringfencing 40% of commercial rates paid by Kildare landfill sites to fund road maintenance on haulage routes was apparently deemed "unworkable" by KCC.

The motion was debated at yesterday's July meeting of Kildare County Council.

Fine Gael Cllr. Wyse maintains that the biggest impact from landfill waste management facilities on thelocal communities, is the "huge amount of heavy haulage traffic."

He lives near the AES Bord na Móna owned Drehid Landfill, which according to its annual report for 2019, took in 574,000

tonnes of waste last year.

The cllr. says this equates to approximately 28,000 trucks entering and leaving the facility,

Cllr. Wyse says that there is a need to allocate funding, “The council assessed Allenwood Cross and determined that traffic lights are needed. They also looked at the Shee Bridge in Allenwood

and acknowledged that it could be made safer, but would need significant investment. Our District Engineer has agreed to devise a plan for improvements at Killina School, the closest

primary school to the Drehid site, and he has also agreed to assess Dag Weld’s Cross too. But all of these projects require funding, and as of yet, none of them have been allocated a single Euro.”

Stock image: Pixabay