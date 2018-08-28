An Post To Close Three Post Offices In Kildare.

An Post is closing 3 post offices in Kildare: Moone, Narraghmore and Donadea.

Nationally, 159 postmasters are to retire, and their business will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

The company says all remaining 960 post offices will benefit from investment and enhanced services and products.

Moone's nearest post office is Ballitore, 4.8km away.

Ballitore is also named as the nearest post office to Narraghmore: 6.6 kilometres.

Donadea's nearest post office is Prosperous, 5.7km away.

Also closing are post offices in Kildare's hinterland, including Ballybrittas and Donard.

The full list of closures are available here