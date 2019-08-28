Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by IFA President, Joe Healy, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Dr. Suzanne Cotter and Director of Friends of the Earth, Óisín Coughlan.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Deputy Editor of Fora.ie, Conor McMahon, Secretary General of the Irish Hospital Consultants' Association, Martin Varley, Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, Athy mother, Yasmin on the housing crisis and Crime Time with Garda Daniel Murphy.