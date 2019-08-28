K Drive

There Will Be Slip Closures On Parts Of The M7 Tonight.

: 08/28/2019 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There will be overnight slip closures on parts of the M7 tonight.

Kildare County Council says the Naas North (Junction 9) on-slip will be closed between 10pm tonight and 5am on Thursday morning.

Traffic will be diverted through Johnstown village, to rejoin the route at Junction 8, Johnstown.

 

 

