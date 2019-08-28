Listen: Kildare Village Says Multi-Million Euro Expansion Rests On Addition Of 30th Unit.

Value Retail Dublin, which owns Kildare Village, says its multimillion-euro extension won't be commercially viable, unless it is given permission to build another store on the site.

Permission was granted some time ago for 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces.

VRD is now seeking to amend that planning approval in order to include a 30th shop.

It was included in the original permission, and is described as for an "anchor tenant".

An Bord Pleanala wanted the owner to use the space for the 30th store to create links to Kildare Town.

Conor McMahon is Deputy Editor at Fora.ie.

He has seen a report on the matter, compiled by Avison Young.