K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Village Says Multi-Million Euro Expansion Rests On Addition Of 30th Unit.

: 08/28/2019 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_village_logo.jpg

Value Retail Dublin, which owns Kildare Village, says its multimillion-euro extension won't be commercially viable, unless it is given permission to build another store on the site.

Permission was granted some time ago for 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces.

VRD is now seeking to amend that planning approval in order to include a 30th shop.

It was included in the original permission, and is described as for an "anchor tenant".

An Bord Pleanala wanted the owner to use the space for the 30th store to create links to Kildare Town.

Conor McMahon is Deputy Editor at Fora.ie.

He has seen a report on the matter, compiled by Avison Young.

wedfora.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!