Liverpool have been accused of "mentally bullying" teenage player Bobby Duncan after denying him a move away from the club.

The 18 year old cousin of Steven Gerrard, has been the subject of a rejected bid from Italian side Fiorentina in recent days.

Duncan's representative Saif Rubie has posted a lengthy statement on social media claiming Liverpool are "threatening his client's mental health" by not selling him.

The Merseysiders have not yet responded to the statement.