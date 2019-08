There's an angry reaction from opposition parties in the UK after the Queen approved the government's request to shut down the House of Commons for around a month before the 14th of October.

Labour says the Prime Minister’s doing it to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The Green Party thinks Boris Johnson’s showing utter disregard for basic democratic standards.

But Conservative Brexiteer MP Peter Bone says the move allows Boris Johnson to set out his plans for the next year: