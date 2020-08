Cancer patients would prefer to be asked about their condition and treatment rather than be hailed as "cancer warriors" or "fighters".

That's according to Cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan who feels the phrases are not fair to those living with the disease.

More than 43,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Vicky Phelan feels friends and family tend to lean on phrases describing a fight against cancer that can be hurtful:

File image: RollingNews