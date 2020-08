A Health Passport has been developed as a way for businesses to monitor staffs' Covid-19 status.

A trial is now underway of the technology around the country in nursing homes, hospitals, food processing plants and creches.

The engineers behind it say it can deliver a rapid test result within 15 minutes for the disease, which helps businesses to be a controlled environment.

Robert Quirke worked on its development - he outlines some of the scenarios it would be useful:

