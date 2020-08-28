Listen:Social Democrats Co-Leader Defends The Manner Of Sanction Of Naas Cllr.

A Kildare Social Democrats councillor has been sanctioned by the party for going on holiday to Spain.

Naas representative Bill Clear says the trip to the country not on the 'green list' was poor judgement.

He has apologised to his constituents and resigned from his role as Deputy Mayor of Naas.

He and his family were tested for Covid 19 on their return; all tests were negative.

Cllr. Clear restricted his movements but did not self isolate

The party said he breached Covid-19 guidelines and have removed the whip for six months.

Party Co-Leader and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, has defended the councillor's manner of sanction.

Deputy Murphy was a guest on Kildare Today with Clem Ryan this morning, for a wide-ranging interview.

This excerpt focuses on Cllr. Clear:

Cllr. Clear's statement, in full:

"I have apologised and expressed regret at my actions in relation to a recent family trip to Spain, and I reiterate again my sincere apology to the people I represent and to my fellow councillors in Kildare.

Last week, in consequence, I stood down from my position as Leas Cathaoirleach of Naas Municipal District Council.

Following discussion with the Party’s National Executive tonight, they have made a decision to remove the whip from me for a period of 6 months. I accept their decision.

I will continue to represent my constituents on Kildare County Council during this period."

Social Democrats' statement:

"The Party’s National Executive met this evening to consider the actions of Kildare County Councillor Bill Clear relating to his recent trip to Spain.



Cllr Clear accepts that he exercised poor judgement relating to his travel to and return from Spain. He has apologised to his constituents in Kildare and to his fellow councillors. Following discussion with the Party leaders, he resigned last week from his role as deputy mayor of Naas Municipal District.



The National Executive this evening considered Cllr Clear’s explanation for his trip to Spain and his failure to adhere to public health guidance. The National Executive have taken into account the seriousness of the issue, his expressions of regret, and the actions he has already taken to demonstrate that regret.



The Party expects its public representatives to uphold high standards in public office and regret this lapse in judgement by Cllr Clear, who has to date been a strong representative for his constituents in Naas Municipal District. Accordingly, the National Executive have decided to remove the whip from Cllr Clear for a period of six months, beginning immediately."

Speaking on this morning's Kildare Today programme, Social Democrats co-leader, Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy said that she in no way condoned what Cllr. Clear did, that he's got a decade of working hard for the community in a voluntary capacity and that the sancion of removing the party whip dor 6 months was, she said, a considerable sanction as the Cllr would lost the support of party HQ and, also, added to the "public humiliation" Cllr Clear had suffered alongwith "vile" on-line abuse.

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews