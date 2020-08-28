Kildare Focus

Listen: Hundreds Of Lucan Students Left Without School Transport To Leixlip.

: 08/28/2020 - 12:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_interior_view_dublin_bus_style_vehicle_via_pixabay.jpg

Reduced capacity on school buses has left nearly 200 secondary pupils in Lucan, attending school in Kildare,  without transport.

Students living in Lucan who attend Confey College in Leixlip were told yesterday that their private bus operator would not be running the service.

The company says it's not financially viable under the Covid-19 guidelines, that mean only half the usual numbers can travel.

Chair of Confey College Parent's Council, Elizabeth Wynne, says there's less than a week to find an alternative:

fribusalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

