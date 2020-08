A driver has been arrested by Naas Roads Policing Unit for being 6 times over the relevant drink-driving limit.

Gardai say, initially, the van undertook a Garda vehicle on the N7.

It was later stopped by Naas RPU.

The motorist was detained for driving under the influence, and later found to be disqualified from driving.

A court appearance is to follow.

