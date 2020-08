Sales in July increased by 1.5 per cent compared to the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The largest monthly volume increase was for Bars, that was up over 138 per cent, however that was compared to a very low June figure.

Clothing, Electrical Goods and fuel also showed a sharp increase in sales.

CSO figures show supermarket sales fell by almost 4 per cent in July, the motor trade and department stores also saw a drop.

Stock image: Pexels