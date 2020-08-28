Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: 20% Of Bus Eireann Secondary School Buses Running At Half Capacity.

: 08/28/2020 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_eireann_alt_rollingnews.jpg

Bus Eireann says a fifth of secondary school buses will be at 50 percent capacity at the start of the school year.

It's reviewing all secondary school routes following the government decision to half the number of students allowed on vehicles.

Trish Laverty reports;

newstalk1455724.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

