Search For Fisherman, Missing Of The Kerry Coast, Suspended.

A search operation for a fisherman who went missing off the Kerry coast has been temporarily suspended due to weather.

The man went missing on Wednesday night while angling off rocks at Kerry Head.

The LE Niamh naval vessel had been searching for the man but because of deteriorating weather conditions, the search was stood down this afternoon.

Members of the navy had assessed diving opportunities but because of inclement weather, the earliest time for dives to possibly take place will be on Sunday.

File image: Wikipedia