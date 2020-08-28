Friday Night Rhythm

Kildare TD Calls For Extension Of Wage Subsidy Scheme For Kildare.

: 08/28/2020 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
james_lawless_12_12_17_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare TD is calling for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to be extended for the people of Kildare.

The existing programme will be converted in to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme on Tuesday. Tuesday.

This new programme will reduce maximum payments, per employee, from €410 to €203 per week.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says “While the new scheme does appear to be broader, I would appeal that the current scheme remains in place for businesses in Kildare which remain in lockdown and really starting to struggle. Minister Donohoe has said today if any employers move into the scheme, they will be in it for the full six-month period. Under the new scheme there will be a six week lag time to claim back payments. This is not acceptable as many businesses will not have the cash flow to support this, in particular businesses in Kildare."

 

File image: RollingNews

