The the majority of the National Ploughing Championship Finals have been cancelled.

They were due to go ahead behind closed gates however due to the increase in covid cases the Association felt it was the safest option to cancel them.

Managing Director, Anna May McHugh, has been speaking to Kfm.

She says senior international qualifier classes for 2021 are due to go ahead in October because they include qualification for the World Ploughing Contest next September.

File image: RollingNews