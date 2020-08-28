Cancer Was The Leading Cause Of Death In Kildare Between January & March.

Cancer, or malignant neoplasm, was the leading cause of death in Kildare between January and March.

That's according to the latest Vital Statistics report by the Central Statistics Office.

81 died of related diseases in that three month period.

73 died of diseases of the circulatory system, and 33 people of diseases of the respiratory system

The CSO says 13 people in Kildare died of dementia in that time, and 10 people from Alzheimer's

8 people died through "external causes", and the deaths of 75 people in the county are attributable to "other causes", which includes those who died of dementia or Alzheimer's

