Parents in Lucan are calling for a grant to help get their children to school in Kildare after their bus operator pulled out.

Around 200 pupils who are due back at Confey College in Leixlip next week, are affected.

The private company said running at 50 per cent capacity because of Covid guidelines, wasn't financially viable.

Elizabeth Wynne, who is chair of the school's Parent's Council, says there are little options;

