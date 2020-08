Kildare's Paul Mescal has landed his first feature film role.

The Emmy nominated star of Normal People will star in The Lost Daughter, alongside Olivia Coleman, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Hollywood Reporter says the movie marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut

Most recently, Paul has been seen in TV drama The Deceived and in the music video for the Rolling Stones song "Scarlet."

File image: Paul Mescal/Twitter