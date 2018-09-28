Listen: Housing Minister Accused Of "Politically Manipulating" Homelessness Figures.

The Housing Minister is being accused of 'politically manipulating' the homeless figures to save his own skin.

The Housing Department has removed hundreds people from its official numbers this year.

Data released yesterday indicates 112 people in Kildare in emergency accommodation in August.

1,606 people, nationwide, were taken out of the statistics at the request of Eoghan Murphy, who blamed "categorisation errors".

Sinn Fein's Housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin thinks it's 'absolutely scandalous'.

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews.