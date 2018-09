Kildare County Council acquired the largest number of social housing units in 2017.

That's according to the latest report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which has assessed the performance of all local authorities on several key indicators.

KCC built 28 social homes last year, purchased 108 and returned 8 vacant units to use.

It is among 6 large urban authorities assessed as a group.

In all, they delivered 2,295 social homes