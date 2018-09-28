Listen: NTA Hopes To Issue Revised Bus Connects Plan Next Year.

Retro Classics

Ciara Plunkett
The National Transport Authority says it hopes to issue a revised Bus Connects plan early next year

This is the reform plan for Dublin Bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace

The NTA received over 20 thousand submissions regarding the proposals.

Kacey O'Riordan Reports.

